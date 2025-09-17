Steelers Announced Seven Moves Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed DE Isaiahh Loudermilk on injured reserve and promoted DL DeMarvin Leal from the practice squad.

The Steelers also signed LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, WR Isaiah Hodgins and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad while releasing WR Rakim Jarrett and TE JJ Galbreath.

Loudermilk will now miss at least four games with an ankle injury before he can return.

Bentley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $2.8 million contract with the Patriots and became an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He ended up returning to New England on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

From there, Bentley re-signed another two-year extension with the team back in 2023.

In 2024, Bentley appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.