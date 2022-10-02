Steelers Bench Mitch Trubisky For Kenny Pickett

During their Week 4 matchup against the Jets, the Steelers decided to bench QB Mitchell Trubisky and replace him with first-round QB Kenny Pickett.

#8 Kenny Pickett is in the game at QB. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2022

Trubisky, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included a $19.17 million signing bonus.

Chicago declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option last year, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Bills signed him to a one-year contract last year and he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers this past offseason.

In 2022, Trubisky appeared in four games for the Steelers and completed 60 percent of his passes for 569 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his five-year college career, Pickett completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 12,303 yards to go with 81 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 801 yards and 20 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.