Steelers Call Up CB Josh Jackson & LB Ryan Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Ryan Anderson and CB Josh Jackson to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs’ practice squad in January and eventually signed on with the Cardinals a few months ago. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.