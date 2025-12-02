Steelers & CB Darius Slay Mutually Parting Ways

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers and CB Darius Slay have agreed to mutually part ways. In other words, Pittsburgh is releasing the veteran cornerback.

Schefter adds Slay still wants to play and will consider signing with other teams.

Signed to a one-year deal to start this past offseason, Slay struggled on the field and had seen his snaps fall, culminating in being a healthy scratch this past weekend.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019, and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia.

He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2025.

In 2025, Slay appeared in 10 games for the Steelers and recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery and three pass deflections.