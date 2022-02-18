Steelers Complete Interviews With Four More GM Candidates

The Steelers announced that they have completed the interview with four general manager candidates over the last two weeks, including the Packers’ director of pro personnel John Wojciechowski, Colts’ director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Panthers’ assistant GM Dan Morgan, and Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek.

Morgan, 43, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He played nine seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and Saints.

The Bills hired Morgan as their Director of Player Personnel in 2018. The Panthers hired him as their assistant general manager last year.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel. Spytek was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs.

We will have more news on the Steelers GM search as it becomes available.