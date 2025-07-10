Steelers Concerned About CB Darius Slay’s Knee?

Insider Adam Caplan reports that Steelers CB Darius Slay‘s knee is not fully healthy and suggests that it could also impact his running.

“As I’m told, one of his knees is a concern,” Caplan said on Fox Sports Radio. “He actually had arthroscopic surgery on it late in 2023. He’s got great length, and he was super fast coming out of Mississippi State. You have to wonder how well he can run. … You never know when a guy’s going to lose it, and they could lose it in an instant.”

Slay has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery twice in his career, in 2013 and 2023, respectively. He has once claimed he was playing on his leg when it was thirty percent healthy due to his knee issues.

The Steelers recently added depth by trading for CB Jalen Ramsey, who could also slot in at safety this season. So while Slay’s knee could be a factor in the deal, Pittsburgh certainly wasn’t shy about signing him to a one-year, $10 million deal back in March.

Slay, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019, and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2025.

In 2024, Slay appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, 13 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

