Steelers Considering Placing DL Stephon Tuitt On IR To Start Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considering placing DL Stephon Tuitt on injured reserve to start the season, according to Gerry Dulac.

Dulac explains that this is why the Steelers opted to keep eight defensive linemen on their roster.

Tuitt has yet to practice this year due to a knee injury.

This would cost Tuitt at least the first three games of the regular season before he could be designated to return.

Tuitt, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. He’s in the fifth year of a six-year, $61 million contract that included an $11 million signing bonus.

The Steelers recently converted $7.925 million of Tuittâ€™s 2021 base salary into a signing bonus, which created $6.34 million of available cap space for Pittsburgh.

In 2020, Tuitt appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.