Steelers Cut 13 More Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced another round of cuts on Monday as they continue to trim their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of cuts includes:

DL Kyler Baugh LB Mark Robinson LB Julius Welschof DB D’Shawn Jamison DB Daryl Porter OL Steve Jones OL Aiden Williams TE JJ Galbreath RB Lew Nichols WR Max Hurleman WR Lance McCutcheon K Ben Sauls P Cameron Johnston

Johnston, 33, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason before returning to the Eagles on a futures contract for the 2018 season.

The Eagles re-signed Johnston to an exclusive rights contract but he eventually signed with the Texans in 2021 and remained with Houston until signing a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers in March of 2024.

In 2024, Johnston appeared in one game for the Steelers and punted twice for 103 yards (51.5 avg) with one going inside the 20-yard line.