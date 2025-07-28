Steelers Cut Cordarrelle Patterson, Per Cordarrelle Patterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released RB Cordarrelle Patterson, he announced on social media Monday.

Breaking news❗️❗️❗️Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) July 28, 2025

The veteran broke his own news, saying, “Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up Cordarrelle Patterson on his day off!!!”

Patterson, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free-agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2021 season and later re-signed with them on a new two-year deal.

Last offseason, Patterson signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Steelers.

In 2024, Patterson appeared in 13 games for the Steelers, rushing 32 times for 135 yards (4.2 YPC) and adding 12 receptions on 14 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 240 yards.