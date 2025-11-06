Steelers Cut DE DeMarvin Leal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they waived DE DeMarvin Leal on Thursday.
Leal, 25, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2021. He was selected with the No. 84 overall pick in the third round by the Steelers.
He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract when Pittsburgh cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason. He re-signed to the practice squad and was promoted in September.
In 2025, Leal has appeared in three games for the Steelers and recorded two tackles.
