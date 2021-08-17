Steelers Cut Five Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve waived five players before today’s deadline to trim rosters down to 85 players.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

WR Isaiah McKoy T Brandon Walton K Sam Sloman DT Abdullah Anderson DB Stephen Denmark

Anderson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. The Vikings signed him to their practice squad last year and he was on and off of the unit.

Anderson signed on with the Steelers this past April.

For his career, Anderson has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and Bears and recorded four tackles and one sack.