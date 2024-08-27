Steelers Cut Roster Down To 53 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their initial 53-man roster along with the corresponding roster moves.
The following is a list of players the Steelers waived:
- LB Kyron Johnson
- LB Luqway Washington
- LB Jacoby Windmon
- LB Marcus Haynes
- DB Zyon Gilbert
- DB Thomas Graham
- DL Willington Previlon
- DL Jacob Slade
- OL Tykeem Doss
- OL Joey Fisher
- QB John Rhys Plumlee
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- RB Jack Colletto
- TE Matt Sokol
- TE Rodney Williams
- WR Jaray Jenkins
- WR Deuce Watts
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh also terminated the contracts of the following players:
- WR Quez Watkins
- RB La’Mical Perine
- RB Jonathan Ward
In addition, the Steelers placed DB Ryan Watts and LB Julius Welschof on injured reserve. They also placed OL Dylan Cook and LB Jeremiah Moon on the injured reserve and designated them for return. Finally, LB Cole Holcomb was placed on the PUP list.
Watkins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. Watkins signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Steelers in April 2024.
In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games and recorded 15 receptions for 142 yards (9.5 YPC) and one touchdown.
