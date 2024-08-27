Steelers Cut Roster Down To 53 Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their initial 53-man roster along with the corresponding roster moves.

The following is a list of players the Steelers waived:

LB Kyron Johnson LB Luqway Washington LB Jacoby Windmon LB Marcus Haynes DB Zyon Gilbert DB Thomas Graham DL Willington Previlon DL Jacob Slade OL Tykeem Doss OL Joey Fisher QB John Rhys Plumlee RB Aaron Shampklin RB Jack Colletto TE Matt Sokol TE Rodney Williams WR Jaray Jenkins WR Deuce Watts WR Dez Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh also terminated the contracts of the following players:

In addition, the Steelers placed DB Ryan Watts and LB Julius Welschof on injured reserve. They also placed OL Dylan Cook and LB Jeremiah Moon on the injured reserve and designated them for return. Finally, LB Cole Holcomb was placed on the PUP list.

Watkins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He just finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. Watkins signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Steelers in April 2024.

In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games and recorded 15 receptions for 142 yards (9.5 YPC) and one touchdown.