Steelers Cut Roster To 53 Players, Activate DB Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers announced a bounty of moves as they cut their roster down to 53 players at Sunday’s deadline, placing two on the injured reserve list: DB DeShon Elliott and OL Jack Driscoll.

Placed on the PUP list was DB Donte Kent, and DB Joey Porter Jr. was activated from the NFI list.

The following is the full list of players being released by Pittsburgh, including a few from the past few days as the initial cutdowns began:

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season.

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.