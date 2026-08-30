Steelers Cut Roster To 53 Players, Activate DB Joey Porter Jr.

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Steelers announced a bounty of moves as they cut their roster down to 53 players at Sunday’s deadline, placing two on the injured reserve list: DB DeShon Elliott and OL Jack Driscoll.

Steelers helmets

Placed on the PUP list was DB Donte Kent, and DB Joey Porter Jr. was activated from the NFI list.

The following is the full list of players being released by Pittsburgh, including a few from the past few days as the initial cutdowns began:

  1. DL Kyler Baugh
  2. DB Devan Boykin
  3. DB Sebastian Castro
  4. DL Anthony Goodlow
  5. WR Max Hurleman
  6. DB D’Shawn Jamison
  7. OL Steven Jones
  8. TE Lance Mason
  9. TE Lake McRee
  10. OL Doug Nester
  11. RB Lew Nichols
  12. DB Doneiko Slaughter
  13. WR Brandon Smith
  14. LB Julius Welschof
  15. LB Jacoby Windmon
  16. LB Malik Harrison
  17. RB Travis Homer
  18. DL Dean Lowry
  19. DL Esezi Otomewo
  20. LB Elandon Roberts
  21. LB Jamin Davis
  22. WR Levi Wentz
  23. TE Jaheim Bell
  24. OL Greg Crippen
  25. DB Jaylon Guilbeau
  26. DB Jack Henderson
  27. DB Brandon Hill
  28. WR Jakobie Keeney-James
  29. DB Tamon Lynum
  30. DB Daryl Porter
  31. WR Cornell Powell
  32. RB Alex Tecza
  33. WR Isaiah Winstead

Porter, 26, is the son of longtime NFL OLB Joey Porter and was a three-year starter at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big 10 honors for two years and first-team honors his final season. 

The Steelers selected Porter with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $9,618,343 rookie contract that included a $3,995,158 signing bonus and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.  

In 2025, Porter appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 52 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and 14 pass deflections. 

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