Steelers Cut S Scott Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they officially released S Scott Nelson on Friday.

Nelson, 23, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in May of last year. He was among Seattle’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Seahawks’ practice squad before signing with the Steelers’ taxi squad in October 2022. Pittsburgh re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

During his college career, Nelson recorded 125 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, 15 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.