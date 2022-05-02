Steelers Decline LB Devin Bush’s Fifth-Year Option

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are declining LB Devin Bush‘s fifth-year option.

Bush has struggled to find his footing in Pittsburgh so this doesn’t come as a big surprise. The option would have been $01.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Bush, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush is in the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus.

In 2021, Bush appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and four pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 82 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.