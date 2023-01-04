Steelers Designate CB William Jackson To Return From IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced CB William Jackson has been designated to return from injured reserve.

CB William Jackson III returned to practice today but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. 📝: https://t.co/PeqiJpAz0B pic.twitter.com/HG53zg9VMK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2023

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

However, there’s only one game remaining in the season unless Pittsburgh makes the playoffs. Jackson has not played for the Steelers since being acquired in a midseason trade.

Jackson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option worth $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Washington. He was traded to the Steelers at the deadline earlier this season.

Jackson is due base salaries of $5 million and $9.25 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Commanders and recorded 16 total tackles and two pass deflections.