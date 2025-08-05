Steelers DT Dean Lowry Suffered Torn ACL, Out For Entire 2025 Season

Steelers DT Dean Lowry announced on Instagram that he suffered a torn ACL in training camp and will miss the entire 2025 season.

Pittsburgh will place Lowry on season-ending injured reserve in the near future.

Lowry, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.723 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $20.325 million extension.

The Vikings then signed Lowry to a two-year, $8.5 million deal as an unrestricted free agent back in 2023. Minnesota cut him loose the following offseason, and he caught on with the Steelers to a two-year, $5 million deal.

In 2024, Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and recorded five tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.