Steelers Elevate CB James Pierre For Week 1

The Steelers announced on Saturday that they plan to elevate CB James Pierre for their matchup in Week 1.

We have elevated CB James Pierre to the Active/Inactive Roster off the Practice Squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/FYiTHs8o4H — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2025

Pierre, 28, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.

Pierre re-signed with the Steelers in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed with the Commanders. However he was cut coming out of the preseason and returned to Pittsburgh.

In 2024, Pierre appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 23 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception and three pass deflections.