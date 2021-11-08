Steelers Elevate TE Kevin Rader

The Steelers announced they have elevated TE Kevin Rader from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football.

We have elevated TE Kevin Rader to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad. After tonight’s game with Chicago, Rader will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2021

Rader, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Youngstown State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

The Steelers have signed Rader to futures deals each of the past three seasons and he’s bounced on and off their practice squad during that time.

For his career, Rader has appeared in one game for the Steelers. He has no receptions or targets but does have three tackles on special teams.