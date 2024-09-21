Steelers Elevate Two For Week 3

Per Brooke Pryor, the Steelers will be elevating CB James Pierre and OT John LeGlue for their Week 3 matchup.

Pierre, 28, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Florida Atlantic. He finished out the final year of his three-year, $2,285,000 contract.

Pierre re-signed with the Steelers last offseason and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he joined the Commanders. He failed to make the roster and wound up back in Pittsburgh.

In 2023, Pierre appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and recorded eight tackles.