Steelers Elevating Two Defensive Backs For Wild Card Round

Per Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers are elevating CBs Tre Flowers and D’Shawn Jamison from the practice squad to the active roster for the Wild Card Round against the Texans.

Flowers, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and he later caught on with the Falcons on another one-year deal.

He spent last season splitting time between the Colts and Jaguars, appearing in five games. Flowers then caught on with the Lions’ practice squad ahead of the 2025 season and was on and off their roster. He had a short stint with the Steelers as well and was brought back to the practice squad after the regular season.

In 2025, Flowers appeared in two games for the Lions and one for the Steelers.