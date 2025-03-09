Steelers Expected To Make An Offer For QB Sam Darnold

Dianna Russini reports that the Steelers are expected to make an offer to QB Sam Darnold when free agency begins.

Russini adds that many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle but that Pittsburgh plans to do its due diligence anyway.

Darnold, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He made a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the 49ers in 2023. He joined the Vikings this past offseason on another one-year deal.

In 2024, Darnold appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 67 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Darnold as the news becomes available.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.