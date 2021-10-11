Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Expected To Miss Rest Of Season After Shoulder Surgery

Update:

According to Ian Rapoport, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to have shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Rapoport initially reported Smith-Schuster had already had the surgery, but he clarified that the decision to have surgery was made last night, with the actual procedure still to come.

Expect Pittsburgh to place Smith-Schuster on injured reserve shortly.

According to Gerry Dulac, the Pittsburgh Steelers are concerned that WR JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s shoulder injury will end his season.

Pittsburgh is expected to put Smith-Schuster on injured reserve.

Smith-Schuster had to leave Sunday’s game vs. Denver after injuring his shoulder in the first half.

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus before re-joining the Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Smith-Schuster will, once again, be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Smith-Schuster has appeared in five games for the Steelers and caught 15 passes for 129 yards (8.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.