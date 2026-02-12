Steelers Finalize 2026 Coaching Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have finalized their 2026 coaching staff under new HC Mike McCarthy.

Here’s the 2026 Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff:

HC Mike McCarthy

OC Brian Angelichio

QBs coach Tom Arth

OL coach James Campen

RBs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr.

WRs coach Adam Henry

TEs coach Robert Kugler

Senior offensive assistant Frank Cignetti Jr.

Game management/QBs Tim Berbenich

Assistant OL coach Jahri Evans

Offensive Quality Control coach Eric Simonelli

DC Patrick Graham

Assistant HC/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

Defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach Jason Simmons

DL coach Domata Peko

OLBs coach C.J. Ah You

Inside LBs coach Scott McCurley

Defensive assistant Shawn Howe

Defensive assistant Pat Reilly

ST coordinator Danny Crossman

Senior ST assistant Derius Swinton II

Head strength & conditioning Mark Lovat

Director of performance integration/sports science Grant Thorne

Strength and conditioning assistant Justus Galac

Strength and conditioning assistant Abe Munayer

Chief of staff Steve Scarnecchia

McCarthy, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints, and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers decided to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways. He was then hired by the Steelers ahead of the 2026 season after HC Mike Tomlin stepped down.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title (with Rodgers) in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.