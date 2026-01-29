Steelers Finalize Deal With DC Patrick Graham

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Steelers have finalized a deal with Raiders DC Patrick Graham to be the DC on new HC Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Graham, 46, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

The Raiders hired Graham for the same position back in 2022. He reached a new deal to stay with the Raiders in 2025.

In 2025, the Raiders ranked No. 25 in scoring and No. 14 in total defense, including No. 17 against the run and No. 14 against the pass.