Steelers Finalize Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have finalized their initial 53-man roster.

We have traded G Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft & made 16 additional roster moves. @BordasLaw https://t.co/k0K5yrdrIp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 29, 2023

The full list of cuts includes:

Kwiatkoski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career back in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March of last year.

From there, Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, but was ultimately cut loose coming out of training camp. The Falcons brought him back where he played out the 2022 season.

Kwiatkoski signed a contract with the Steelers back in June.

In 2022, Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles.