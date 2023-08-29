Steelers Finalize Roster Cuts

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have finalized their initial 53-man roster. 

The full list of cuts includes: 

  1. TE Zach Gentry
  2. S Tre Norwood
  3. DL Breiden Fehoko
  4. CB Luq Barcoo
  5. RB Greg Bell
  6. WR Jordan Byrd
  7. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  8. LB Nick Kwiatkoski
  9. DL Jonathan Marshall
  10. OL Ryan McCollum
  11. LB David Perales
  12. LB Quincy Roche
  13. DB Trenton Thompson
  14. RB Xazavian Valladay
  15. CB Chris Wilcox
  16. TE Rodney Williams 

Kwiatkoski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career back in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March of last year. 

From there, Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, but was ultimately cut loose coming out of training camp. The Falcons brought him back where he played out the 2022 season.

Kwiatkoski signed a contract with the Steelers back in June. 

In 2022, Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles.

