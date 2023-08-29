Steelers Finalize Roster Cuts

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have finalized their initial 53-man roster.
We have traded G Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft & made 16 additional roster moves. @BordasLaw https://t.co/k0K5yrdrIp
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 29, 2023
The full list of cuts includes:
- TE Zach Gentry
- S Tre Norwood
- DL Breiden Fehoko
- CB Luq Barcoo
- RB Greg Bell
- WR Jordan Byrd
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- LB Nick Kwiatkoski
- DL Jonathan Marshall
- OL Ryan McCollum
- LB David Perales
- LB Quincy Roche
- DB Trenton Thompson
- RB Xazavian Valladay
- CB Chris Wilcox
- TE Rodney Williams
Kwiatkoski, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.
Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career back in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March of last year.
From there, Kwiatkoski signed a one-year deal with Atlanta, but was ultimately cut loose coming out of training camp. The Falcons brought him back where he played out the 2022 season.
Kwiatkoski signed a contract with the Steelers back in June.
In 2022, Kwiatkoski appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three tackles.
