Steelers Have Rebuffed Trade Offers For TE Pat Freiermuth

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports at least six teams would be interested in trading for Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth, but Pittsburgh is telling teams he’s not available as of now.

Pittsburgh could look to move a tight end since they have both Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, but DeFabo thinks Smith’s situation is “more fluid.” He also mentions they are still figuring out how an offensive scheme change will impact their personnel usage.

Freiermuth, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2021 Draft by the Steelers out of Penn State.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $6,028,181 million that included a $1,744,132 signing bonus and played out that deal before re-signing a four-year, $48.4 million extension in 2024.

Freiermuth is under team control through 2028 and is scheduled to carry cap numbers of $11.2 million, $12.1 million and $10.5 million.

In 2025, Freiermuth appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and caught 41 of his 54 targets for 486 yards and four touchdowns.