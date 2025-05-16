Steelers Have Reportedly Called Saints About Potential Chris Olave Trade

According to Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers have called the Saints to check on WR Chris Olave‘s availability in a trade, but New Orleans does not seem interested in a deal.

Farabaugh’s sources describe Pittsburgh’s call as “due diligence.”

Farabuagh reiterates that a trade does not appear to be imminent.

Olave missed time last season after sustaining multiple concussions, leading to New Orleans taking a cautious approach with the receiver. Farabaugh writes Olave’s injury history has to be factored into any discussion.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. He’ll make $15.49 million under the fifth-year option for 2026.

In 2024, Olave appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 32 passes for 400 yards receiving and one touchdown.