Steelers Host Five Offensive Linemen For Workouts

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted five offensive linemen for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

OT Karsen Barnhart G Chris Glaser OT Sebastian Gutierrez OT Lorenzo Thompson OT Leroy Watson

Watson, 27, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason.

The Browns signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in November of last year before trading him to the Titans in April. Tennessee cut him loose coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Watson appeared in four games for the Titans and started each time at tackle.