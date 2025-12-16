Steelers Hosted 10 Players, Including QB Hendon Hooker

Per the wire, the Steelers hosted ten players for tryouts on Tuesday, including QB Hendon Hooker.

The following is a full list of players who tried out for Pittsburgh:

QB Hendon Hooker QB Jack Plummer RB Ian Wheeler TE J.J. Galbreath TE Colin Granger WR Brandon Smith WR Johnny Johnson RB Tre Stewart RB Jordan Waters WR Chris Tyree

Hooker, 27, opted to transfer to Tennessee after spending the first three years of his career at Virginia Tech. He started two seasons for the Volunteers and was in the thick of the Heisman race in 2022 before tearing his ACL.

The Lions selected Hooker with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5,719,022 rookie contract that includes a $1,159,289 signing bonus.

He was let go by Detroit among their final roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season and caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. However, Carolina eventually released him from the unit.

In 2024, Hooker appeared in three games for the Lions and completed six of nine passes for 62 yards.