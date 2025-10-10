Steelers Hosted Four Free Agents For Tryouts/Visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially worked out two players and hosted two more for visits on Friday.

The full list includes:

LB Otis Reese DL Ben Stille WR Brandon Johnson (Visit) OL Bayron Matos (Visit)

Stille, 27, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back and he was later waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals. Stille has been on and off the Cardinals’ roster ever since.

Arizona waived Stille coming out of the preseason this year and re-signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Buccaneers to the active roster before being released in late September 2024.

Stille returned to the Cardinals and was brought back on a futures contract before being waived after the draft. He had a short stint with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Stille appeared in six games for the Bucs and Cardinals, recording four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.