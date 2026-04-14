Steelers Hosted Three For 30 Visits Today, Including Penn State G Olaivavega Ioane

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted three players for official 30 visits today, per Brooke Pryor.

The full list includes:

Penn State G Olaivavega Ioane Ohio State TE Will Kacmarek Iowa G Beau Stephens

Ioane is viewed as the consensus top guard in the class. The other two are mid-round prospects.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ioane, 22, was a three-star recruit out of Washington State who ended up committing to Penn State and developing into a two-year starter. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors his final two years and was second-team All-American in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Ioane appeared in 44 games and made 32 starts, all at left guard.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.