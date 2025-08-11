Steelers Hosted Three Linebackers Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers had tryouts for LB Abraham Beauplan and LB Wesley Steiner on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The Steelers also hosted LB Chance Campbell for a visit, per the wire.

Campbell, 25, was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when the Titans waived him coming out of the preseason.

He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster while dealing with injuries. Campbell missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in four games for the Titans and recorded three total tackles.