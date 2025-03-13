Steelers Hosting FB Kyle Juszczyk For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Steelers are hosting FB Kyle Juszczyk for a free agent visit.

He was cut by the 49ers this offseason in a cap-saving move but remains one of the best fullbacks in the league.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith is one of the dwindling number of offensive play-callers who still incorporates the fullback in the offense, so this would be a great fit.

Juszczyk, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in 2021 and was entering the final year of his deal in 2025 when he was released.

In 2024, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded five rushing attempts for 26 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 19 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.