Steelers Hosting Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart For Top-30 Visit

According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, the Steelers are scheduled to host Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart for a top-30 visit in April.

Following the week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported teams believe Dart “solidified himself as a first-rounder” due to his performance.

The Browns held a private workout for Dart this week and had all their top decision-makers in attendance, including HC Kevin Stefanski, GM Andrew Berry, and owner Jimmy Haslam.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.