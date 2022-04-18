Steelers & Texans Hosting S Kyle Hamilton For Visit This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting ND S Kyle Hamilton for a visit on Tuesday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Schultz adds that the Texans are scheduled to host Hamilton on Wednesday.

Hamilton has met with the Commanders and Lions in recent weeks.

Hamilton, 21, is considered to be one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Hamilton rated as his No. 5 overall prospect.

During his college career at Notre Dame, Hamilton appeared in 31 games and recorded 138 tackles, eight interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 16 pass deflections over the course of three seasons.