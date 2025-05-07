Steelers In Play To Trade For Jets WR Allen Lazard

According to Pro Football Talk, the Steelers are “in play” to trade for Jets WR Allen Lazard now that they’ve opened up a spot on their depth chart by trading WR George Pickens.

PFT cites a “source with knowledge of the situation.” Pittsburgh is still expecting to eventually land QB Aaron Rodgers, and the veteran’s bond with Lazard is legendary.

Lazard followed Rodgers from Green Bay to the Jets a couple of seasons ago and was expected to depart New York along with Rodgers before the two sides agreed to a reworked deal for 2025 to lower his salary.

That deal would not prevent a trade, however, as long as Rodgers does eventually sign with the Steelers and the two teams can work something out.

Lazard, 29, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets in 2023.

He was due base salaries of $11 million in each of the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a significant pay cut and to lop off the final year of the deal, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Lazard appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 37 receptions on 60 targets for 530 yards and six touchdowns.