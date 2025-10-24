Steelers In Trade Market For Receiver Help, Three Names To Watch

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports that the Steelers are in the trade market for receiver help ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Pauline specifically mentions Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, Titans WR Calvin Ridley and Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers as three names to watch for the Steelers.

Waddle is a popular name right now, but reports have said that Miami doesn’t plan to move him, despite the team’s struggles.

Ridley could be more of a value play for an interested team, given that he hasn’t had a great season.

As for Meyers, sources have told Pauline that there’s “legitimacy on a Meyers to Pittsburgh deal.”

Meyers has previously requested a trade out of Las Vegas and there are other teams with interest in him at this time.

Waddle, 26, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that included a $17,058,902 signing bonus as well as a fifth-year option. Miami exercised Waddle’s fifth-year option worth $15.591 million for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins then signed Waddle to a three-year, $84.75 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, Waddle has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 30 receptions on 44 targets for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

Ridley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He quickly tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after concluding his contract with Jacksonville, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans that includes $50 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Ridley has appeared in six games and recorded 16 receptions for 290 yards (18.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons.

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes on 43 targets for 329 yards and no touchdowns.