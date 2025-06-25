Steelers Inquired About Jalen Ramsey, Rams Continue To Make Sense As Landing Spot

In a recent radio interview, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Steelers have touched base with the Dolphins about a trade for CB Jalen Ramsey.

However, Schefter is doubtful that Pittsburgh ends up pulling off a trade for the former All-Pro corner.

“I think Pittsburgh checked in. I’m not so sure that Pittsburgh’s going to be the destination. In fact, if I had to guess, I would say Pittsburgh would not be the likely destination,” Schefter said. “I think when you’re trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense and we’ll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams. I know people have brought up the Rams, and the Rams just continue to float around out there. It would have to work financially for both sides and I think that’s a possibility still. But I think L.A. in general is a possibility.”

Schefter has previously reported Ramsey wants to land back on the West Coast. He played with the Rams for a few seasons before being traded to Miami.

The Dolphins are still expected to trade Ramsey in the coming weeks but there is a lot to sort through with interested teams regarding how much of Ramsey’s salary they’ll pick up. He’s due a little over $20 million, all of it guaranteed.

Training camp looks like a potential action point for a trade to come together, as both sides appear to be through with each other.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.