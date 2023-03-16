Steelers Interested In Bringing OLB Bud Dupree Back

Josina Anderson reports that the Steelers have “preliminary interest” in re-signing OLB Bud Dupree as long as “he’s healthy.”

Dupree was an impact player for the Steelers before departing for a big-money deal with the Titans in 2021.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Dupree, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans in 2021. The Titans opted to release him at the start of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 18 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two recoveries.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.