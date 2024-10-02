Steelers Interested In Trading For Raiders WR Davante Adams

Dianna Russini reports that the Steelers are interested in trading for Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Russini adds that the two sides have had discussions about a potential trade and are keeping an open line of communication.

The situation involving Adams continues to evolve, with several teams interested in a trade for the veteran receiver including the Jets, Saints, Cowboys, Steelers, and Bills.

It appears that Las Vegas is ready to trade Adams, who has requested a trade from the team after months of speculation, for a package involving a second-round pick and more.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.