Steelers Interviewing Vikings Assistant Brian Angelichio For OC Role Today

Gerry Dulac reports the Steelers are interviewing Vikings pass game coordinator/TEs coach Brian Angelichio for an OC/TEs coach role on new HC Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Dulca mentions Angelichio worked under McCarthy as TEs coach in Green Bay for three seasons.

Angelichio, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012.

From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns, Packers, Commanders, and Panthers. He was then hired as the TE coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings in 2022.

In 2022, Angelichio helped the Vikings achieve their status as a top-five passing offense in the league.