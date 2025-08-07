Steelers K Chris Boswell Also Seeking Updated Contract

According to Adam Schefter, Steelers K Chris Boswell has also quietly been pushing the team to give him a raise.

Boswell was the league’s highest-paid kicker when he signed his current contract but since then the market has passed him by.

He currently ranks 11th at the position with an average of $5 million per year on his deal. The top of the market is $6.4 million annually.

Boswell, 34, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2014. He was among Houston’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on to their practice squad.

The Texans wound up cutting him after a week and he eventually signed a futures contract with the Giants. He was, again, among the team’s final roster cuts and eventually caught on with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh placed the second-round restricted tender on Boswell only to agree to a four-year extension worth just under $20 million in 2019. He signed another four-year extension worth $20 million in 2022.

Boswell is due base salaries of $3.12 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Boswell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and converted 41 of 44 field goal attempts (93.2 percent) to go along with all 35 extra point tries (100 percent).