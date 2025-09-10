Per Adam Schefter, the Steelers made five roster moves on Sunday, including officially signing veteran S Jabrill Peppers.

The team also added CB James Pierre to the active roster and signed QB Logan Woodside to the practice squad in his place.

Pittsburgh placed two players on injured reserve as well: QB Skylar Thompson and LB Malik Harrison.

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension last year. He was set to make a guaranteed base salary of $4,500,000 this season when he was surprisingly released.

In 2024, Peppers appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 40 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception, and two pass defenses.