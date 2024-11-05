Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad on Tuesday and released WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young in corresponding moves, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Steelers helmetPittsburgh also waived TE Rod Williams.

The Steelers’ practice squad now includes:

  1. DL Jacob Slade
  2. OL Doug Nester
  3. WR Brandon Johnson
  4. OL John Leglue
  5. LB Devin Harper
  6. WR Ben Skowronek (Injured)
  7. WR Quez Watkins
  8. DB Ayo Oyelola (International)
  9. CB D’Shawn Jamison
  10. OLB Eku Leota
  11. WR Lance McCutcheon
  12. DB Zyon Gilbert
  13. NT Breiden Fehoko
  14. RB Aaron Shampklin
  15. LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji
  16. OT Dylan Cook
  17. DT Domenique Davis

Davis, 28, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical. 

Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp in 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint. 

Cincinnati brought Davis back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the roster since. 

In 2022, Davis appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.

