Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially signed DT Domenique Davis to their practice squad on Tuesday and released WR Andy Isabella and LB Craig Young in corresponding moves, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Pittsburgh also waived TE Rod Williams.

The Steelers’ practice squad now includes:

DL Jacob Slade OL Doug Nester WR Brandon Johnson OL John Leglue LB Devin Harper WR Ben Skowronek (Injured) WR Quez Watkins DB Ayo Oyelola (International) CB D’Shawn Jamison OLB Eku Leota WR Lance McCutcheon DB Zyon Gilbert NT Breiden Fehoko RB Aaron Shampklin LB Adetokunbo Ogundeji OT Dylan Cook DT Domenique Davis

Davis, 28, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he was waived in July of that year with a failed physical.

Davis caught on with the Bengals during camp in 2022. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was re-signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster for a stint.

Cincinnati brought Davis back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad and has bounced on and off the roster since.

In 2022, Davis appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded three total tackles.