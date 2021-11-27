Steelers Make Six Moves, Including Placing TE Eric Ebron On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced six roster moves ahead of Sunday, including placing TE Eric Ebron and C J.C. Hassenauer on injured reserve.

We have:

• Signed OL John Leglue to the 53-man roster

• Elevated DL Daniel Archibong & WR Anthony Miller to the Active/Inactive roster

• Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad

• Placed OL J.C. Hassenauer & TE Eric Ebron on the Reserve/Injured List https://t.co/yPcVsrqkTR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 27, 2021

The team signed G John Leglue to their active roster and K Sam Sloman to their practice squad. In addition, the Steelers are elevating DL Daniel Archibong and WR Anthony Miller for their game against the Bengals.

Ebron, 28, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Lions out of North Carolina back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.249 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1,590,337 for the 2017 season.

The Lions elected to pick up his fifth-year option, which would have cost them around $8,250,000 for the 2018 season. However, the Lions released Ebron before the season and he signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Colts. He signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers in 2020 and later restructured the deal with Pittsburgh.

In 2021, Ebron has appeared in eight games for the Steelers, recording 12 catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.