Steelers Make Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they signed running backs John Lovett and Greg Bell following a successful workout. The team also released RB Jason Huntley in a corresponding move.

Lovett, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton and later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 and was waived with an injury designation. He later caught on with the Dolphins for a brief stint in 2022.

In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.