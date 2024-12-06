Steelers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the Steelers released DT Domenique Davis from their practice squad.

Ward, 27, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights-free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released. Ward had stints with the Titans and Jets practice squads in 2022 and stuck around with Tennesse for the 2023 season.

He signed a contract with Pittsburgh in May but was released after camp and has spent the season back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster. He was waived in early December before re-joining the practice squad.

In 2024, Ward has appeared in four games for the Steelers and had five carries for 22 yards.