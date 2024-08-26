Steelers Making Eight Roster Cuts

According to Ray Fittpaldo, the Steelers are releasing eight players as they trim their roster down to 53 players.

The following is a list of the eight players Pittsburgh is releasing Monday:

DB Kiondre Thomas DL Marquiss Spencer LB Kyahva Tezino OL Devery Hamilton OL Tyler Beach RB Daijun Edwards WR Jacob Copeland WR T.J. Luther

Thomas, 26, went undrafted in 2021 out of Kansas State and signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. He was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an injury during the team’s first preseason game against the Jaguars.

The Browns waived Thomas from injured reserve and he then caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad. Los Angeles activated him multiple times before releasing him in January 2022.

Green Bay signed Thomas to a futures contract in 2022 and he had multiple stints on the practice squad and active roster where he was waived and re-signed on various occasions.

Thomas stuck around the Packers for 2022 and 2023 and before signing with the Panthers earlier this offseason. Carolina released him after the start of camp and he joined the Steelers shortly after.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in one game for the Packers and recorded one fumble recovery.