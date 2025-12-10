Steelers Making Four Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have placed OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve and promoted OL Dylan Cook to the active roster.

We have made multiple roster moves on Wednesday. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/8VW0isXbNR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2025

The Steelers also added OT David Sharpe to the practice squad and cut RB Trey Sermon.

Anderson’s regular season is over because the minimum four games missed will sideline him through the end of 2025. He’d settled into a role as Pittsburgh’s top reserve tackle and jumbo package lineman.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019. However, New England waived him after just a couple of weeks and he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets waived Anderson coming out of the preseason and he signed to the practice squad. However, the Broncos signed him away to their roster after a month.

Denver re-signed Anderson as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2021 and brought him back on a one-year deal in 2022. He signed a two-year deal with the Patriots in 2023 and was let go ahead of the 2024 season. Pittsburgh signed Anderson in September.

The Steelers re-signed Anderson to a two-year contract this past offseason.

In 2025, Anderson has appeared in nine games for the Steelers with no starts.